New Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Saken Isabekov was appointed the head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda, Trend reports.

By the order of the Head of State, Isabekov Saken Sainovich was relieved of the post of Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.