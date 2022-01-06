CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan will ensure safety of facilities and infrastructure
The CSTO peacekeepers will be able to stay in Kazakhstan until the situation stabilizes. They will be used mainly to ensure the safety of facilities and infrastructure, Trend reports with reference to russian media.
It is emphasized that fighters from the 45th Airborne Regiment, 98th Airborne Division and others are flying from Russia to Kazakhstan, fighters 103rd Airborne Division from Belarus.
