Banks and stock exchange suspend operations in Kazakhstan

The work of all banks, except for the national one, as well as the stock exchange has been temporarily suspended in Kazakhstan, the press secretary of the National Bank of the country Olzhas Ramazanov said on Thursday on the air of the Khabar 24 TV channel, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"In accordance with the decree of the head of state, in order to ensure the safety of the population, a state of emergency has been introduced in all regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and the National Bank of Kazakhstan, taking into account the conduct of counter-terrorism operations by law enforcement agencies and taking into account temporary disruptions in the Internet, as well as to protect the life and health of employees of financial institutions and consumers of financial services, report the temporary cessation of the activities of all financial institutions. The Agency and the National Bank urge citizens and the media to trust only official sources of information" he said.

Ramazanov noted that the work of all financial organizations in Kazakhstan has been suspended so far only on January 6.