Two servicemen dead in Kazakhstan during anti-terrorist operation in Almaty Int’l Airport (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Two servicemen died in Kazakhstan during an anti-terrorist operation in Almaty International Airport, Trend reports citing TASS.

Earlier, the Almaty commandant's office reported that law enforcement agencies launched an anti-terrorist special operation in Almaty.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the Security Council that terrorist gangs in Almaty entered the airport and seized five aircraft, including foreign ones.

According to the press-service of the Almaty airport, a special operation was carried out in the building. There are not terrorists in the airport now.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.