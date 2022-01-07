Counter-terrorist operation continues and those who won’t surrender will be killed – Kazakh President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

The counter-terrorist operation is underway, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while appealing to people on Jan. 7, Trend reports.

The President added that the militants did not lay down their arms, continue to commit crimes or prepare for them.

“The fight against them must be conducted till the end,” President Tokayev said. “Those who will not surrender will be killed.”

“I have made a decision to turn on the internet in certain districts of the country during certain intervals in connection with the stabilization of the situation,” the President said. “I am sure that this decision will have a positive effect on the life of our citizens.”

“But I warn you that free access to the internet does not mean posting of slander, insults, calls for incitement,” the President said.

The President added that if such information appears, measures will be taken to find and punish the perpetrators.

“There is a lot of work ahead to learn the lessons of the tragedy we have experienced, as well as from a socio-economic point of view,” Tokayev said. “The government will make certain decisions, which I will disclose on January 11 in the Mazhilis.”

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.