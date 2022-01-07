SecGen of Organization of Turkic States, acting Kazakh FM hold telephone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a telephone conversation on 7 January 2022, Trend reports citing press service of OTS.

The Secretary General and the Foreign Minister discussed the efforts of Kazakh Authorities to restore the stability and full control over the situation in the country.

The Secretary General reiterated the strong support of OTS to the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan in this regard and expressed the readiness of Turkic countries to provide every kind of assistance if needed.