SecGen of Organization of Turkic States, acting Kazakh FM hold telephone conversation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
Trend:
Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a telephone conversation on 7 January 2022, Trend reports citing press service of OTS.
The Secretary General and the Foreign Minister discussed the efforts of Kazakh Authorities to restore the stability and full control over the situation in the country.
The Secretary General reiterated the strong support of OTS to the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan in this regard and expressed the readiness of Turkic countries to provide every kind of assistance if needed.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Some gangsters and terrorists taking part in Almaty riots were speaking non-Kazakh languages - Tokayev
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Turkmenistan, assent on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management
Counter-terrorist operation continues and those who won’t surrender will be killed – Kazakh President
Important to understand why Kazakhstan missed secret preparation of militants for terrorist attacks - President Tokayev
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Chairman of United Russia Party about illegal visit of Russian MP to Karabakh
Tragic events in Kazakhstan expose problems with democracy and human rights in new way – President Tokayev
First largest and most modern veterinary clinic in S.Caucasus in Baku already receiving applications - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)