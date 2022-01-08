Almaty airport indefinitely suspends operations

Almaty International Airport is closed indefinitely, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Almaty airport is temporarily closed. Information about the opening will be provided later," the press service of the air harbor said.

Earlier, it was reported that the airport was temporarily closed until January 10. The press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan reported that more than 160 of 216 domestic flights scheduled for Saturday in Kazakhstan were canceled. The main reason for all delays and cancellations of flights is the closure of airports in the cities of Aktau, Taldykorgan, Alma-Ata and problems with the Internet to prepare for flights.

On January 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the Security Council that terrorist gangs had seized the Almaty airport. It was later freed as a result of a special operation.