Police officers of Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city inspect every yard and flat

Kazakhstan 9 January 2022 12:51 (UTC+04:00)
Police officers of Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city inspect every yard and flat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Police officers of Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city inspect every yard and flat, head of the police department of the capital of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Sadenov said, Trend reports with reference to Interfax.

Sadenov said that the city is under full operational control, checkpoints continue to operate.

“Law and order” operational and preventive procedure is being carried out to find violators of public order,” head of the police department added. “Every yard and flat are being inspected.”

“I urge residents to understand this procedure and render assistance,” Sadenov added. “If you know facts about suspicious people, immediately inform about this.”

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated the anti-terorrist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Unrest at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil and gas field stops
Unrest at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil and gas field stops
Turkmenistan, Iran intend to develop cooperation on oil fields – Turkmen Minister
Turkmenistan, Iran intend to develop cooperation on oil fields – Turkmen Minister
Iran to compensate flood damages on power network
Iran to compensate flood damages on power network
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan transporting cargo along TRACECA corridor as usually Transport 13:54
At least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station Other News 13:53
Online meeting of heads of CSTO member-states scheduled for Jan. 10 World 13:21
Indian PM Modi likely to chair Covid review meeting today Other News 13:17
Turkish Airlines CEO discloses timing for resumption of flights to Kazakhstan Turkey 12:56
Police officers of Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city inspect every yard and flat Kazakhstan 12:51
One of detainees in Kazakhstan admits participation in protests for money Kazakhstan 12:22
All necessary measures to be taken to fully restore public order in Kazakhstan – President Kazakhstan 12:04
Situation with unrest stabilizes in all districts of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:57
Unrest at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil and gas field stops Oil&Gas 11:34
Georgia reports 3,842 coronavirus cases, 777 recoveries, 31 deaths Georgia 11:31
Kazakhstan’s security forces continue "sweeping" settlements Kazakhstan 11:17
Iranian currency rates for January 9 Finance 10:57
Azerbaijani Defense Minister expresses condolences to Turkey Politics 10:52
Highways open for traffic in Kazakhstan - ministry of industry Kazakhstan 10:03
Situation in all regions of Kazakhstan stabilized, reports Interior Ministry Kazakhstan 09:58
Nazarbayev and Tokayev have always been "on same side of barricades" - press secretary Kazakhstan 09:40
During riots in Kazakhstan, 16 law enforcement officers were killed Kazakhstan 08:50
Preliminary damage caused during riots in Kazakhstan is named Kazakhstan 08:27
Illegal entry of CSTO troops into Kazakhstan is threat to entire region - foreign experts Kazakhstan 08:00
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds phone conversation with Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan 07:31
Kazakh police detains over 5,000 participants of riots Kazakhstan 07:12
Large supermarkets reopened in Almaty Kazakhstan 06:47
Japan PM says U.S. military bases to impose tighter COVID-19 controls US 06:33
China's lunar probe detects in-situ moon surface water Other News 05:49
Parties narrowing differences in Vienna talks - Iran's top negotiator Nuclear Program 05:09
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: Delhi, Mumbai continue to see spike in Covid cases; EC prohibits physical rallies, roadshows till Jan 15 Other News 04:19
Shooter at large after killing 1, injuring 2 at club in U.S. Texas US 03:39
Turkey "neutralized" 12 YPG members after 3 soldiers killed: ministry Turkey 02:46
İndian MHA restores FCRA registration of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Other News 02:07
Five dead, 20 missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall Other News 01:38
Protesters clash with police outside Albania's opposition headquarters Europe 00:54
Aid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people World 00:19
At business leaders’ summit, Indian Kerala CM tries to draw investors back to the state Other News 8 January 23:42
Almaty airport indefinitely suspends operations Kazakhstan 8 January 23:17
Almaty completely surrounded by checkpoints with dozens of military Kazakhstan 8 January 22:46
As "two states, one nation", we are always with Azerbaijan - Hulusi Akar Turkey 8 January 22:19
Turkey ready to support Kazakhstan - Turkish Defense Minister Turkey 8 January 21:45
Main events of Azerbaijani financial market weekly review Finance 8 January 21:38
Azercosmos OJSC announces tender Other News 8 January 21:36
Turkmenistan, Iran intend to develop cooperation on oil fields – Turkmen Minister Oil&Gas 8 January 21:34
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 8 January 21:32
Сalm atmosphere remains in Baikonur and at facilities of the cosmodrome Kazakhstan 8 January 20:43
UAE expresses hope for stability in Kazakhstan Arab World 8 January 19:57
Irresponsible behavior of United Russia ruling party's member Milonov tarnishes it - ANALYSIS Politics 8 January 19:23
Presence of CSTO forces in Kazakhstan - illegal, foreign experts say Politics 8 January 18:42
Defense Committee Chair says Georgia to be a NATO member Georgia 8 January 18:24
68 Georgian citizens to be brought from Kazakhstan to Georgia Georgia 8 January 18:21
Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war spoils during Second Karabakh war used during exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 8 January 17:55
President Tokayev dismisses deputy secretary of Security Council of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 January 16:42
Iran to compensate flood damages on power network Oil&Gas 8 January 16:41
Turkmenistan value of export to EU countries falls in 3Q2021 Business 8 January 16:40
Georgia’s cars re-export to Central Asia doubles Georgia 8 January 16:37
Volume of Turkmen gas swapping to Azerbaijan via Iran may increase – Minister Oil&Gas 8 January 16:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 8 Society 8 January 16:31
Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani positions in direction of Kalbajar district Politics 8 January 16:30
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 8 January 15:49
Azerbaijan confirms 630 more COVID-19 cases, 521 recoveries Society 8 January 15:44
Car with Armenian numbers detained at checkpoint in Kazakhstan's Uralsk Kazakhstan 8 January 15:15
Volume of vegetable production by regions of Uzbekistan unveiled Uzbekistan 8 January 15:06
Turkmenistan starts making RON-98 gasoline meeting Euro 6 emission standards Oil&Gas 8 January 15:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 8 January 14:54
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 8 January 14:53
Uzbekistan increases imports of mineral fuel, oil and products of their distillation Uzbekistan 8 January 14:43
CSTO Collective Security Council to hold videoconference on situation in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 January 14:41
Georgia names main goods imported from Turkmenistan Georgia 8 January 14:36
Famous Azerbaijani writer Vidadi Babanli conferred with Sharaf order Politics 8 January 14:27
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in export of silk for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 8 January 14:16
Uzbekistan reveals volume of potatoes harvested in its regions Uzbekistan 8 January 14:08
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Noshahr Port decreases Transport 8 January 14:07
Battalion commanders training sessions held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 8 January 14:06
Number of trucks crossing through Iran's Jolfa border checkpoint up Transport 8 January 14:05
Six armed сriminals liquidated in Kazakhstan's Taraz city Kazakhstan 8 January 14:01
Kazakh police detains over 4,400 participants of riots Kazakhstan 8 January 14:00
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 16,568 per day Russia 8 January 13:57
Indian EC to announce schedule for assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh likely to vote in 6-8 phases Other News 8 January 13:50
Nazarbayev is in Nur-Sultan and keeps in touch with Tokayev Kazakhstan 8 January 13:24
Loading/unloading activity at Iran's Anzali port up Transport 8 January 13:02
Georgia shares data on medicine imports from Turkey Georgia 8 January 12:55
Iran shares data on electricity exports to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 8 January 12:54
Kazakh authorities to consider opening of access to important online services Kazakhstan 8 January 12:54
Uzbekistan shares data on volume of grain crops by its regions Uzbekistan 8 January 12:53
Iran's Keshavarzi Bank increases loan provision to fishing sector Finance 8 January 12:49
President of Kazakhstan holds meeting of operational headquarters Kazakhstan 8 January 12:42
Saudi Arabia says Dakar rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions Arab World 8 January 12:24
Kazakhstan declares national mourning day due to human casualties in riots Kazakhstan 8 January 12:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s energy market Oil&Gas 8 January 11:59
Amazon shortens COVID isolation, paid leave for U.S. workers US 8 January 11:47
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 8 Georgia 8 January 11:33
Turkey ranks first among main vans, buses exporters to Georgia Georgia 8 January 11:17
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Khadzhikazgan field Uzbekistan 8 January 11:08
Azerbaijan's oil price drops Oil&Gas 8 January 11:06
Azerbaijan and Turkey take further steps in development of capital market Economy 8 January 11:05
Turkmen state concern to purchase equipment Tenders 8 January 10:37
Iran partially paying out compensations to relatives of 2020 Ukraine plane crash victims Politics 8 January 10:27
Georgia’s imports of copper ores from Azerbaijan down Georgia 8 January 10:19
Russia's peacekeeping forces on their way to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 January 10:17
Natural gas prices to ease back in second half of 2022 Oil&Gas 8 January 10:16
Iranian currency rates for January 8 Finance 8 January 10:13
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 7, 2022 Uzbekistan 8 January 10:11
All news