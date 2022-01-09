197 people detained in Atyrau region of Kazakhstan
Authorized bodies took control of the situation in the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, reports the official Telegram channel informing about the anti-terrorist operation in the republic, Trend reports.
"The situation in the region is completely taken under the control of the authorized bodies. 197 people have been detained since the start of the anti-terrorist operation in Atyrau," the channel said.
Currently, healthcare facilities, kindergartens, food outlets are operating normally, passenger trains have been restored.
There are no people in the central square of the city of Atyrau, where rioters gathered earlier.
