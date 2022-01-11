Air Astana to carry out flights from Tbilisi and Baku to Nur-Sultan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Air Astana is planning to carry out flights from Tbilisi and Baku to Nur-Sultan, Trend reports citing the company.
The flights from Tbilisi will be carried out on January 12, 14 and 16, whereas flights from Baku will be performed on January 13 and 16.
The passengers of flights, which were cancelled last week due to large-scale protests will be a priority passengers.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan supports soonest normalization of situation and restoration of rule of law in Kazakhstan – FM
Iranian, Azerbaijani private sectors should work jointly - newly appointed Governor of East Azerbaijan
Turkish president's spokesperson talks process of normalizing relations with US president's security advisor
Believers express gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for conditions created in “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO)
We were supposed to blow up Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline - testimony of Armenian citizens accused of terrorism