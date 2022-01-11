Air Astana to carry out flights from Tbilisi and Baku to Nur-Sultan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Air Astana is planning to carry out flights from Tbilisi and Baku to Nur-Sultan, Trend reports citing the company.

The flights from Tbilisi will be carried out on January 12, 14 and 16, whereas flights from Baku will be performed on January 13 and 16.

The passengers of flights, which were cancelled last week due to large-scale protests will be a priority passengers.