Nearly 150 civilians, over 10 law enforcers killed in riots in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Nearly 150 civilians and over 10 law enforcement officers became victims of riots in Almaty, head of the city police department Kanat Taimerdenov said at a briefing on Sunday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Head of the Criminal Prosecution Service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan Serik Shalabaev said on Saturday that more than 4,500 people were injured during the unrest in the republic, and 225 bodies of the dead were delivered to morgues.

"11 law enforcement officers, among civilians - 149 people," Taimerdenov specified, speaking about the victims of the tragic events in Almaty.