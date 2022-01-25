Head of Development Bank of Kazakhstan dismissed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

The powers of Abai Sarkulov as the Board Chairman and a member of the Board of Directors of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (DBK) were prematurely terminated by the decision of the sole shareholder (Baiterek JSC NMH) dated January 24, 2022, Trend reports via DBK.

Sandugash Kenzhebayeva, who previously held the position of deputy chairman of the bank’s management board, has been appointed acting head of DBK.

Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC is a national institution for the modernization and development of the non-resource and infrastructure sectors of the country's economy, established in 2001.

Its main activities are the development of production infrastructure and manufacturing industry, promotion, and attraction of external and internal investments in the country's economy.

DBK is one of the largest investment operators of state programs for industrial and innovative development. DBK is part of the Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC.