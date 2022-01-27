Kazakhstan’s modernized national security system must be ready to meet any challenges - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s modernized national security system must be ready to meet challenges of any complexity, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the Security Council, Trend reports with reference to the presidential press service.

President Tokayev stressed that presently, the situation is completely stabilized, law and order has been restored in Kazakhstan.

“All measures are being taken to increase the level of security of the individual, society and the state,” the president added.

The president stressed that all state structures should draw lessons.

“A modernized national security system must be ready to meet challenges of any complexity,” President Tokayev.

“We are obliged to take measures for criminals and terrorists not to capture our cities, encroach on the peaceful life of citizens and their families, threaten statehood,” the president said. “The change in the national security system is aimed at this.”

The president stressed that all structures responsible for security should change their work, while their interaction must be coordinated.

President Tokayev instructed to start to implement the specific measures immediately to strengthen all aspects of national security.

The specific decisions aimed at reforming Kazakhstan’s national security system were made during the meeting.