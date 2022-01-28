Kazakh president calls on Nur Otan party members to focus on some priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on members of the Nur Otan party to focus on a number of priorities, Trend reports with reference to the president’s press service.

Tokayev named the strengthening of solidarity in the ranks of the party, the consolidation of all the constructive forces of society as the first task.

According to him, solidarity, firm position and faith in the future are of great importance for building new Kazakhstan.

Along with the above, he said that the party shouldn’t copy the work of state bodies.

“The Nur Otan party should be mainly engaged in ideological and personnel work, and in necessary cases, direct the work of the state apparatus,” the president noted.

“It’s necessary to understand that the further viability of the party depends on the extent to which the election promises will be fulfilled. I’m sure that it’s better not to give out a bunch of promises that are abstracted from reality. Less is more. It’s needed to take reality into account,” Tokayev also said. “Therefore, the party, together with the government and regional administrations, will have to conduct a complete audit of the fulfillment of election promises.”

Besides, the president instructed to review the organizational structure of the party, in particular, instead of the first deputy, envisage the position of the executive secretary, as well as other secretaries in the relevant areas.

He also called for a radical update of the current plans of public councils, including their personal composition, to establish cooperation with other parties and public associations.

The president stated the importance to renew the party faction in the Majilis [lower house of the parliament], to strengthen the participation of party members in solving urgent socio-economic problems in the regions, and to intensify the activities of public receptions.

It’s also necessary to fill the anti-corruption strategy of the party with new content, dismiss all the opportunists and careerists in its composition, as well as strengthen work of the youth wing of the Jas Otan party, added Tokayev.