Purpose of rallies in Almaty was to seize power - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

The purpose of the rallies in Almaty was to seize power, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

"The purpose of the large-scale rallies, which took place in Almaty was to seize power in the country. And only investigation will show who was behind this attempt," he said.