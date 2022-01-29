Purpose of rallies in Almaty was to seize power - Kazakh president

Kazakhstan 29 January 2022 18:09 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

The purpose of the rallies in Almaty was to seize power, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

"The purpose of the large-scale rallies, which took place in Almaty was to seize power in the country. And only investigation will show who was behind this attempt," he said.

