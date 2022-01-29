Investigation will show who was behind rallies in Almaty - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

The investigation will show who was behind the rallies in Almaty, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

"I don't want to anticipate the course of the investigation, that would be wrong. And a lot of work,” he added.

Tokayev emphasized that there is a serious need to get to the bottom of this.