Maximum that I will be head of state is two terms of presidency - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

According to constitution of Kazakhstan, the maximum that I will be the head of state is two terms of presidency and threr will be no changes in legislative base in regards to that, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

"I don't know how long I will remain the president of the country, but it will be no more than two terms, in accordance to Kazakhstan's constitutions," Tokayev said.