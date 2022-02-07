Former deputy chairman of National Security Committee imprisoned in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
Former deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Daulet Yergozhin has been imprisoned, the National Security Committee said, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.
The National Security Committee said Yergozhin was taken into custody "as a preventive measure", while the "criminal case has been classified as top secret.”
According to the message, other details of the pre-trial investigation are not disclosed.
Earlier, former head of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and his deputy Anuar Sadykulov were imprisoned.
