Tokayev signs decree depriving Nazarbayev of chairmanship in Security Council
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7
Trend:
Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the deprivation of First President -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev of the chairmanship in the Security Council, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Eager to show world that Azerbaijani, Turkish youth can do better in technology - CTO of Turkish BAYKAR (Exclusive)
Latest
Eager to show world that Azerbaijani, Turkish youth can do better in technology - CTO of Turkish BAYKAR (Exclusive)
Keeping LPG price artificially low could discourage expansion in production - World Bank (Exclusive)
Intelligent Transport Management Center transferred to Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s subordination following presidential decree
Baku Transport Agency transferred to subordination of Baku City Executive Power following presidential decree