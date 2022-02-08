Kazakhstan to hold discussions on reorganization of Samruk Kazyna fund - president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
The more detailed discussions of the plan to reorganize the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund will be held in 10 days, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the extended meeting of the government, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.
Will be updated
