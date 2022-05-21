Kazakhstan monitoring investment project execution - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Kazakhstan monitors the implementation of investment projects, Trend reports citing the country's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Minister, Chairman of the TRACECA National Commission in Kazakhstan National Commission Kairbek Uskenbayev regularly reviews the progress in investment projects both in Kazakhstan and abroad, said the ministry.

Thus, the minister heard a working group on the metallurgical industry and listened to the ferrous and non-ferrous metals investment projects. The working meeting addressed the ongoing projects, problematic issues, and their solutions as well.

The formed working group is overseeing the investment project execution.