Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and QazTrade invite Azerbaijani traders and distributors to visit the Trade and Economic Mission (TEM) of Kazakh products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. On June 6-8, 2022, Baku will host the Trade and Economic Mission (TEM) of Kazakhstan, where Kazakh producers and service providers will be represented.

The mission aims to expand trade cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the food, light, oilfield services industries, as well as automobile, metal-rolling and household chemicals sectors.

The event will be supported by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and QazTrade JSC, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Trade House in Azerbaijan.

The prospects of bilateral trade cooperation have been gaining considerable momentum recently. At this stage, the priority directions of non-resource exports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are food products and machinery products.

Thus, according to the comments of PwC Azerbaijan representatives, due to sharp changes in the global economic agenda and, as a result, the emergence of trends to limit the export of grain and other products, an increase in demand for food products in the market of Azerbaijan is expected.

Most of the TEM events will be held in the format of B2B negotiations between entrepreneurs from both countries, which will allow Azerbaijani business to learn in detail about the benefits of Kazakhstani products and agree on business cooperation and future deliveries.

The Kazakhstani delegation included companies participating in the Export Acceleration Program, operated by QazTrade JSC. For the third year in a row, the Program has been one of the popular tools of state support for Kazakhstani exporters, including the Azerbaijani market.

Among the participants there are representatives of the Kazakhstani IT and construction sectors, producers of meat, dairy, flour and confectionary products, and companies that produce metal constructions.





The upcoming Trade and Economic mission is expected to establish long-term business ties between the two countries, as well as to sign contracts for the supply of Kazakhstani products to Azerbaijani partners.

We invite interested representatives of Azerbaijani business to visit the TEM. The venue is the Fairmont Baku Hotel. Admission is free.