OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau will visit Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from May 31 to June 6 for meetings with high-level officials, Trend reports citing the OSCE.

In Kazakhstan, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office will meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Chairpersons of the two parliamentary chambers—Maulen Ashimbayev and Yerlan Koshanov—and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akan Rakhmetullin, in charge of the Kazakh MFA. A meeting with members of civil society is also planned.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Rau will meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov and the Chairpersons of the two chambers of the Parliament Tanzila Narbayeva and Nurdinjan Ismailov.

The trip will focus on strengthening the links with the OSCE and highlighting commitment to the Organization’s goals and activities, as well as expressing support for ongoing reforms in visited countries.