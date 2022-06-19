9,298,126 Kazakhstanis got fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has announced updated data on the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform. As of June 19, 2022, 9,518,946 people got their 1st Covid-19 shot, and 9,298,126 got the second dose of the vaccines.

1,213,126 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,111,799 received their second Pfizer shot. Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are: teenagers – 864,573, pregnant women – 41,003, and breastfeeding women – 144,534.

827,418 teenagers, 37,306, pregnant women and 134,993 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.