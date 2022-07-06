Russia suspends operation of pipeline consortium exporting Kazakh oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. By a decision of the Primorsky District Court of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation, the operation of the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was suspended for 30 days,Trend reports citing the press service of the CPC.

According to the press service, this decision was made in view of the inspection of the technical condition of hazardous production facilities of CPC by Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor). As a result, several documentary violations were identified under the oil spill response plan.

“By a court ruling, the requirements of the department were partially satisfied. CPC intends to appeal this decision, although it is forced to comply with it,” the press service said.