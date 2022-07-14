EU shares interest in strengthening transport, logistics ties with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The European Union (EU) is interested in strengthening transport and logistics ties with Kazakhstan, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala said at a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

According to the press service, the sides discussed urgent issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.

Hakala stressed the EU's commitment to long-term cooperation and interaction with Kazakhstan, which is the leading partner of Brussels in the Central Asian region.

She also stated that the EU fully supports the reform program of the head of state and highly appreciates the multi-vector and balanced foreign policy of Kazakhstan.

Besides, a thorough exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and global agenda took place at the meeting.