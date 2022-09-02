Kazakhstan dramatically increases exports to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kazakhstan's imports in Azerbaijan amounted to $155.4 million from January through June 2022, which is 3.5 times more than in the same period the previous year, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

In the reporting period, Kazakhstan imported Azerbaijani products worth $38.7 million, which is 2.1 percent higher than from January through June 2021.

The main exported goods from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan were wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) in the amount of $38.8 million (an increase of 11.5 times), petroleum products with an oil content of more than 70 percent - $33.7 million (an increase of 2.7 times), ferrous metals and products made from them – $26.5 million(an increase of 2.6 times), crude oil and petroleum products – $21 million, electric railway locomotives – $3.4 million (an increase of 6.4 times).

In addition, Kazakhstan exported mineral or chemical fertilizers to Azerbaijan in the amount of $3.4 million, rice – $2.5 million (an increase of 87.2 percent), dried legumes, peeled vegetables – $2 million (an increase of 3.1 times), barium sulfate or carbonate – $1.6 million (an increase of 9.2), chocolate and other finished cocoa products – $1.5 million (an increase of 4.7 times).

Kazakhstan's imports from Azerbaijan were based on two dredgers worth $13.6 million, ethylene and propylene polymers – $8.4 million (an increase of 1.6 percent), pipes and profiles made of ferrous metals - $2.6 million, nuts – $2.2 million (an increase of 2 times).