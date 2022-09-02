Kazakh official comments on possibility of Kazakhstan's first president taking part in future elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kazakhstan's First President - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will not be able to take part in the upcoming snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Vice Minister of Justice Alma Mukanova told journalists, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

"According to the amendments adopted at the republican referendum held earlier this year, the provision that allowed the first president to be elected more than two times in a row was excluded from the constitution," Mukanova said.

On September 1, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold snap presidential elections in Autumn this year.

“I propose to hold snap presidential elections this fall. For the successful implementation of cardinal and comprehensive reforms on the path to building a just Kazakhstan, a new mandate of public confidence is needed,” Tokayev said, speaking at a joint meeting of the chambers of the Parliament.