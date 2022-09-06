Kazakhstan to create Institution of Strategic HR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Institution of Strategic HR will be established in Kazakhstan, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said during the governmental meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, this is provided for as part of the implementation of the nationwide action plan of the State-of-the-Nation Address by the President of Kazakhstan "A Fair State. One Nation. Prosperous Society".

The program provides for the implementation of 109 activities in 6 directions, aimed at increasing the sustainability and competitiveness of the economy, and qualitative growth of the welfare of citizens.

The 'Resetting public administration' program provides for the implementation of 9 activities. As part of this program, the system of selecting and dismissing civil servants will be revised in order to ensure its maximum openness for professionals from the private sector.

According to Kuantyrov, the Civil Service Agency will become a full-fledged institution of strategic HR.

‘Law and order’ program provides for 23 activities.

In order to ensure the rule of the law and quality of administration of justice, amendments are provided to the legislation, including ensuring the equal status of all judges and reducing their dependence on presiding judges.

A strategic policy document on combating drug addiction and drug trafficking will be developed. For persons who have committed serious crimes, criminal liability will be tightened and parole will be excluded.

The ‘Electoral processes’ program provides for the implementation of 3 activities. In order to limit the President's mandate to one term of 7 years without the right to re-election, appropriate amendments will be made to the Constitution. It's planned to hold elections to the Parliament and maslikhats (local representative body) of all levels in the first half of next year.