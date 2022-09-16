Stimulating expansion of agricultural trade necessary within SCO & beyond – President Tokayev (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 13:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Stimulating expansion of trade in agricultural products is necessary both within the SCO region and beyond, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the expanded meeting of the Heads of State Council of SCO member states, Trend reports.

"I would like to separately touch upon the issues of food and energy security. The SCO states are the largest producers and exporters of agricultural products in the world. Member states should stimulate the expansion of trade in agricultural products both within the SCO region and beyond," Tokayev said.

According to him, the participation of these states in ensuring the smooth functioning of international food production and supply chains will help maintain stability in the global food market.

"Kazakhstan also notes the need to pay increased attention to the development and rational use of water resources. The joint development of the SCO Energy Strategy will contribute to ensuring the global and regional energy balance. The country considers it relevant to adopt a program of cooperation in the field of the use of renewable energy sources," Tokayev stated.