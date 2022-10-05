Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Presidents talked over phone

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The leaders debated prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, also shared views on pressing issues of the regional agenda.

The Kazakh President congratulated Emomali Rahmon on the 70th birthday wishing him further success for the prosperity of fraternal people of Tajikistan.