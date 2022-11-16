Kazakhstan creates all conditions for holding competitive election - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kazakhstan has created all the conditions for holding competitive election, the country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdikarimov said at a press conference on the upcoming presidential election in Kazakhstan on November 16, Trend reports.

"After the tragic January events and due to the growing geopolitical tension, it was decided that a new political mandate is required to implement successful reforms in the country. The presidential election will be competitive, open and transparent, which will be ensured by a large number of international observers," Abdikarimov noted.

According to him, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already carried out a number of successful economic and political reforms.

The ambassador emphasized that since 2019, Kazakhstan has been implementing large-scale reforms affecting the political system of the state, such as lowering the registration barrier for establishing political parties from 40,000 to 5,000 people, introducing a 33 percent quota for women and youth in electoral parties, and many other reforms.