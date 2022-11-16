Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan creates all conditions for holding competitive election - ambassador

Kazakhstan Materials 16 November 2022 17:23 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan creates all conditions for holding competitive election - ambassador

Follow Trend on

Maryana Akhmedova
Maryana Akhmedova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kazakhstan has created all the conditions for holding competitive election, the country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdikarimov said at a press conference on the upcoming presidential election in Kazakhstan on November 16, Trend reports.

"After the tragic January events and due to the growing geopolitical tension, it was decided that a new political mandate is required to implement successful reforms in the country. The presidential election will be competitive, open and transparent, which will be ensured by a large number of international observers," Abdikarimov noted.

According to him, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already carried out a number of successful economic and political reforms.

The ambassador emphasized that since 2019, Kazakhstan has been implementing large-scale reforms affecting the political system of the state, such as lowering the registration barrier for establishing political parties from 40,000 to 5,000 people, introducing a 33 percent quota for women and youth in electoral parties, and many other reforms.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more