Voting underway in all regions of Kazakhstan

Voting in the 2022 presidential election is underway in all regions of Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Central Election Commission Mukhtar Erman said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

«All 10,033 polling stations in the country and 17 polling stations in 16 foreign countries have already opened their doors for voters. 51 more polling stations abroad will be opened later given the difference between time zones. In total, at this point voting is underway at 10,050 polling stations,» Erman told a press briefing at the Central Election Commission.

The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and lasted till 12 am November 19.

Today, voting will take place at 10,101 polling stations throughout the country, and at 68 polling stations abroad. As of 1 July 2022, 11,827,277 citizens of Kazakhstan were included in the Register of Voters.

Six candidates, including two women and four men, were registered to run in the presidential elections.