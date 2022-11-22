Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Half of Kazakhstan's National Fund's annual income goes to children's savings accounts

Kazakhstan Materials 22 November 2022 20:33 (UTC +04:00)
Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Half of the annual income of the National Fund will go to the savings accounts of children in Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh political figure Aydos Sarim.

He made the remark at a briefing held in Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan.

"The GDP of Kazakhstan used to be $400,000 per capita. Now this rate has decreased to $700,000-800,000," he said.

Speaking about the recent election in Kazakhstan, Sarim noted that the current election was a logical continuation of the referendum that took place in June.

"In June, we changed most of our constitution. Now we democratize the state and focus on the process of political reforms," Sarim said.

