Capacity of TITR to increase significantly by 2025 – Kazakh minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The implementation of the Roadmap activities will increase the throughput capacity along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) to 10 million tons per year by 2025, Kairbek Uskenbayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, said during the Ministerial meeting in Aktau, Trend reports, referring to Kazakhstan President’s Central Communication Service.

According to Uskenbayev, with a sharp increase in the volume of cargo transportation, bottlenecks on the route were identified. In this regard, the creation of a Roadmap for the simultaneous elimination of bottlenecks and the development of the TITR, or so-called Middle Corridor, for 2022-2027 was initiated between the stakeholders.

Currently, Kazakhstan is developing railroad and port infrastructure, as well as dredging port waters to achieve the increase in throughput of the corridor, he noted.

“We are addressing the questions of replenishing the container park and our ship fleet, as well as simplifying the border crossing procedures. Kazakhstan commenced the construction work of the second track on the 836-kilometer-long Dostyk-Moyinti railway. The issues of opening a third border crossing on the border between Kazakhstan and China and the construction of a new Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line have also been worked out. A feasibility study for the project is currently being developed. It is envisaged that 80 percent of the funds will be provided by the Eurasian Development Bank, while other 20 percent - by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways),” the minister added.