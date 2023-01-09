Kazakhstan confirms February launch schedule from Baikonur Cosmodrome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Kazakhstan intends to carry out three launches from the Baikonur launch site in February 2023, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

The launch of the Proton-M launch vehicle with the “Elektro-L” spacecraft is scheduled for early February. The spacecraft is currently located on the territory of the launch site since 27 December 2022.

The launch of the “Soyuz-2.1a” carrier rocket with the Progress MS-22 transport cargo ship is tentatively scheduled to take place during the first ten days of February.

Finally, the journey of the “Soyuz-2.1a” carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-23 transport manned spacecraft to the International Space Station is expected to commence on 20 February 2023.

Previously, Kazakhstan had to modify the launch schedule from the Baikonur launch site due to the emergency situation that occurred on 15 December 2022 on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is part of the International Space Station.