Kazakh oil refinery warns of possible output drop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery (POCR) warns of a possible output drop due to the lack of storage area, a source at the refinery told Trend.

According to the statement, the lack of storage is imminent due to the late pickup of processed goods.

The refinery warns of the possible liquefied hydrocarbon gas production stoppage if the issue of late pickups is not addressed.

The maximum storage area for the liquefied hydrocarbon gas is 3,600 tons. The current load of the storage area exceeds 2,857 tons.

Meanwhile, the daily output of the plant amounts to 1,000 - 1,500 tons.

In order to alleviate the problem, the refinery asks the municipalities to organize pickups at the earliest possibility.