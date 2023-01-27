Supporting green agriculture in Kazakhstan - priority for FAO, subregional coordinator says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Supporting the development of green agriculture is one of the most important activities of FAO, Viorel Gutu, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia told Trend.

"The population is growing all over the world. We have already reached 8 billion people living on the planet. And we understand that the need for food is constantly growing. And we know, too, that more than 800 million people are starving, and about 3 billion people are undernourished. Therefore, we must preserve the resources for food production and for our future generations," said the FAO subregional coordinator

Gutu also stressed that the organization aims to increase production efficiency in order to achieve optimal results.

"One of the goals of our projects is the integration and use of natural, land, and water resources. Of course, this is all for the benefit of agricultural development and the sustainability of agricultural development. When we talk about the development of technologies, about the introduction of various technologies on various soils, we want these resources to serve as long as possible," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, FAO continues its active cooperation with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, Gutu said.

"We also have a serious joint work on locust control, where technical communication between the competent authorities of the countries is mandatory. And FAO provides this platform. We work in various technical areas, including organic farming and the development of agricultural support systems, depending on the priorities of each country and the governments with which we work," the FAO subregional coordinator emphasized.

FAO is a UN organization that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security. It helps governments and development agencies coordinate their activities to improve and develop agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and land and water resources.