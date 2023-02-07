Kazakh rescue workers en-route to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A group of Kazakh rescue workers departed from Almaty to Türkiye, to provide assistance in the aftermath of earthquakes, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

The rescue team will arrive to Gaziantep.

The squad consists of rescuers, cynology teams and doctors of the Center for Disaster Medicine of the Ministry.

The employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are armed with rescue equipment including hydraulic and pneumatic tools, hydraulic jacks, pneumatic jacks, chippers, perforators, lighting devices, tents, a satellite terminal, a frame module, and vehicles.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.