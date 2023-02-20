Kazakh Samruk-Energy to apply new technology for coal mining

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Samruk-Energy JSC, the largest Kazakh energy holding, plans to apply a new technology for coal mining, a source at the company told Trend.

According to the company, Bogatyr Coal, the coal mining company within Samruk-Energy, produced 42.4 million tons of coal in 2022.

"The volume of coal sold in 2022 amounted to 42.4 million tons, of which 32.3 million tons were supplied to the domestic market of Kazakhstan, and about 10 million tons were exported to Russia," the source said.

In 2023, Samruk-Energy plans to increase coal production, and, thus, will put into operation a cyclic flow technology of coal mining. The project will increase the production capacity of the Bogatyr Coal company from 42 million to 50 million tons per year.

Meanwhile, as the source added, Samruk-Energy increased its electricity generation in 2022. According to the 2022-end data, the total energy production from the holding amounted to 35.8 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 0.8 percent higher than over the same period of 2021.

At the same time, Samruk-Energy leads the electricity market of Kazakhstan with the share of 31.7 percent.