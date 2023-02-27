French EDF ready to help Kazakhstan build, operate civilian nuclear reactors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Kazakhstan and France have a very long history of partnership and cooperation in the wider nuclear energy sector, particularly in the uranium trade, a source at Électricité de France (EDF) told Trend.

"What we can offer and bring to the table is many years of experience based on designing, building, and operating large reactors," the source said.

The EDF representative also disclosed the discussions held between Vakis Ramany, Vice-President for International New Nuclear Development at EDF, Bulat Akchulakov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, and Zhandos Nurmaganbetov, Vice-Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan revolved around the perspectives of the cooperation in the civil nuclear domain between Kazakhstan and France.

"Électricité de France is looking at all the necessary conditions to facilitate the implementation of the EPR1200 technology, which is very suitable for Kazakhstan's power system," the EDF representative added.

Additionally, the French company, the Government of Kazakhstan, and the Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants (KNPP), a branch of the government's Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund that specializes in the construction of nuclear power plants, already had several discussions to analyze what the different aspects of potential cooperation might be.

The EDF representative added that the company will use its expertise to support a safe and reliable long-term operation.

The EDF representative concluded by saying that they expect Kazakhstan and France to cooperate in this direction for a long time.