Kazakhstan ratifies border agreement with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on ratification of the Protocol between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz governments on the areas of operation of border representatives, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President.

This protocol provides for the definition of areas of responsibility of border representatives on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border.

The ratification of the Protocol will enable the countries to pursue a coordinated border policy between the nations, to foster the development of various fields, including military, cultural, transport, and trade.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan expect the document to provide a foundation for stability on the border of the two nations.

The Members of the Senate Parliament of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the agreement on 16 February.