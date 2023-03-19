Voter turnout for elections stands at 14.21%, Kazakh CEC

According to the election commissions of the regions, cities of the republican significance, and the capital city the voting turnout for the elections was 14.21% of all citizens put on the lists as of 10:10 a.m. March 19, 2023, the Kazakh CEC says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Including: in the Abay region - 15.13%; in Akmola region - 15.61%; in Aktobe region - 12.44%; in Almaty region - 15.32%; in Atyrau region - 12.94%; in the West Kazakhstan region - 12.96%; in Zhambyl region -16.54%; in Zhetysu region - 15.93%; in the Karaganda region -16.31%; in Kostanay region - 16.23%; in the Kyzylorda region - 12.64%; in the Mangistau region - 12.36%; in Pavlodar region - 16.49%; in the North Kazakhstan region - 15.93%; in the Turkestan region - 15.62%; in the Ulytau region - 16.38%; in the East Kazakhstan region - 16.11%; in Astana - 13.58%;in Almaty - 8.51%; in the city of Shymkent - 12.57%.

The next operational information will be presented at 12:10.