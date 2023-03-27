Kazakhstan to increase volume of oil transit via Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. KazTransOil, the national oil transporter of Kazakhstan, shipped 9,959 tons of oil from the Tengiz oil field to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing KazTransOil.

Oil was sent to Baku by the “President Heydar Aliyev” oil tanker from Kazakhstan's port of Aktau. Upon reaching Azerbaijan, the natural resource export will continue via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

The company revealed that an additional 10,000 tons of oil will be shipped to Baku before the end of March. Consequently, the overall volume of oil shipped to Azerbaijan will reach 20,000 tons.

The planned shipment volumes for April are significantly higher, as some 125,000 tons are expected to be transported to Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan.

KazTransOil intended to launch the oil transit to Azerbaijan in February. Eventually, the plans were scrapped due to force-majeure shutdown of the Ceyhan terminal due to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.