Kazakhstan, Gazprom keen to continue co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with Alexey Miller, the CEO of Gazprom, a Russian energy corporation, Trend reports, citing Gazprom.

The sides discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on the implementation of the Roadmap for gas cooperation signed between the government of Kazakhstan and Gazprom.

The sides reiterated their commitment to continuing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Gazprom.

The Roadmap for the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Gazprom was signed in mid-January. The document outlines cooperation between the sides on several matters, including the areas of the processing of Kazakh gas at the Orenburg gas processing plant, the possibility of Russian gas supplies to Kazakhstan, as well as collaboration on the promising cooperation projects.

Another possible area for cooperation between the sides includes the construction of a gas pipeline from Russia to China, through the territory of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which was discussed at an earlier date.