Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Uzbekistan on demarcation of state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on “Ratification of an Agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the demarcation of the state border”, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President.

The demarcation of the border was carried out on the basis of the agreements on the Kazakh-Uzbek border signed in 2001 and 2022. The negotiations on the demarcation started in 2003, and the works were carried out from 2004 through 2021.

As a result of the work, 2,356 kilometers of state border were demarcated. The results were included in an 8,000 pages long document, which is a part of the legislation signed by President Tokayev.

The agreement on demarcation was signed between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan, in the framework of the visit of the Kazakh President to Uzbekistan.