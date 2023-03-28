Kazakhstan plans to increase volume of oil transit via BTC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. KazTransOil, the national oil transporter of Kazakhstan, plans to ship 125,000 tons of oil from Kazakhstan through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in April, Trend reports, citing KazTransOil.

This constitutes a significant increase compared to the 20,000 tons estimated to be shipped in March.

The oil transit via Azerbaijan is being carried out in the framework of the agreement signed between SOCAR and KazMunayGas, the national oil companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, respectively. Under the agreement, some 1.5 million tons of oil are expected to be transported.

Yesterday, KazTransOil revealed that 9,959 tons of oil from the Tengiz oil field were shipped to Azerbaijan. The company revealed that an additional 10,000 tons of oil will be shipped to Baku before the end of March. Consequently, the overall volume of oil shipped to Azerbaijan will reach 20,000 tons.

KazTransOil intended to launch the oil transit to Azerbaijan in February. Eventually, the plans were scrapped due to the force-majeure shutdown of the Ceyhan terminal due to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.