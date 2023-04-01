Kazakhstan shares volume of planned oil export to Germany for April 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Kazakhstan plans to export 100,000 tons of oil to Germany in April, Trend reports via Anadolu.

According to KazTransOil JSC, the national operator of Kazakhstan on the main oil pipeline, next month it’s planned to increase oil supplies to Germany.

In accordance with the oil supply program approved by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, KazTransOil plans to send 100,000 tons of oil to the 'Adamova Zastava' oil depot in April for subsequent delivery to Germany via the pipelines of Transneft (Russian Oil Transportation Company).

Previously, Kazakhstan and Germany agreed to ship 300,000 tons of oil in the first quarter of this year.

From February through March, Kazakhstan sent 40,000 tons of oil to Germany.