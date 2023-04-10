Microsoft's new regional hub in Kazakhstan to cover Azerbaijan as well

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Microsoft, a global tech giant, will open a multinational hub in Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

The agreement was reached in the framework of the meeting between the Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin, and the General Director of Microsoft in Kazakhstan Sergey Leshenko.

The regional center to be constructed in Kazakhstan will cover Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Mongolia, and Pakistan.

“The opening of the Microsoft center in Kazakhstan will have important consequences. Your country has all the necessary infrastructure. We are looking forward to working here and implementing joint projects,” Leshenko said.

Musin noted that establishing the hub in Kazakhstan will stimulate the development of human capital and stimulate the growth of the national economy, specifically via increasing non-oil export.

Discussions regarding the opening of the regional hub were initiated on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the General Director of Microsoft for Central and Eastern Europe Michelle Simmons.

The latest round of discussions was held in March, during the visit of Bagdat Musin to the Silicon Valley