Air China to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan's Astana

Kazakhstan Materials 21 April 2023 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
Air China to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan's Astana

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Air China plans to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan's Astana, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

The first flight on Beijing – Xi'an – Astana route is scheduled for April 21, 2023. Regular flights in this direction will be carried three times a week.

Meanwhile, Air Astana plans to increase the number of flights operated on the Astana – Beijing route starting from June. Flight on this route will be performed 2 times a week, on the Almaty – Beijing route - 7 times, and on the Almaty – Chengdu - 2 times a week.

Thus, the number of direct flights between the countries will be increased from 13 to 19 flights per week, which also includes flights operated by China Southern Airlines on the Astana – Urumqi (2 times a week) and Almaty – Urumqi (3 times a week) routes.

